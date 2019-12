LANTZ: These two young sisters were among the many children who watched for the firefighters from Lantz, Indian Brook, and Elmsdale Fire to escort Santa through their subdivision streets on Dec. 8.

The Santa parade is an annual event that collects food and donations for the Caring & Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank.

The firefighters collected about 18-20 shopping carts worth of food.

Santa poses with the two girls.

(Submitted photos)