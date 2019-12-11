Community stepping up for Indian Brook family after fire destroys home

INDIAN BROOK: The community is stepping up in a big way for a mom and her three children whose home was destroyed by fire on Tuesday night, Dec. 9 in Indian Brook.

Approximately 40 firefighters from Shubenacadie; Indian Brook; Rawdon; Milford; Enfield; Station 40 Dutch Settlement; Nine Mile River; Lantz; and Stewiacke responded to the house fire, called in at about 7:48 p.m.

The incident took place near the 100 block of Meadow Drive, which is located near the intersection with Robinson Road.

Jeff Van de Riet, with Shubenacadie Fire, said that crews were met with flames as soon as they arrived.

“The structure was fully involved upon arrival of the first in units with flames coming from windows and doors,” said Van de Riet.

He said no one was injured and the residents—including children aged 10, 11, and 13-years-old—and all pets were safely out of the building. Crews were clear of the scene by 10:56 p.m.

The cause of the house fire has not been determined at this time, said Van de Riet.

In the wake of the fire, a post on a Facebook page for the Indian Brook community saw people stepping up offering clothing for the family and willing to help out in anyway possible.

The family lost everything, including recently purchased Christmas presents, in the blaze.

The Go Fund Me page can be found by searching for “House burned down before Christmas money.” You can also e-transfer donations to: erinmichael22@gmail.com