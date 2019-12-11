Jr. B Pens grab two wins

LANTZ: It was a winning weekend on home ice for the East Hants Junior Penguins.

Hosting the Brookfield Elks on Dec. 6 at the East Hants Sportsplex, the Pens were an explosive force, with a win of 13-1.

Evan McHenry led with six points, four goals and two assists. Kristopher Jansen also had six points in the game, with two goals and four assists.

Adam Perruzza also had two goals in the game. Captain Quinn MacDonald added one tally to the marker, while adding his assist to five of the goals. Connor Goodick, Cody Burghardt, AJ Guildford, and Bruen Fisher all added single markers to the 13-1 final.

Brent Walters got the win in nets, only allowing one goal on 28 shots.

In a much closer Sunday Matinee game, the Pens played host to the Cole Harbour Colts and eeked out a close 3-2 win.

Chris Malette allowed two goals on 39 shots to get the win in nets. Goals came from MacDonald, Gavin McCready and Dylan Evans.

Pens aren’t back on home ice for about a month, when they will host the Sackville Blazers.