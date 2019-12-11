PHOTOS: RSI performs Nutcracker: Dreams

MILFORD: RSI Danceworks put on another spectacular performance of Nutcracker: Dreams during the weekend of Dec. 6-8 at Hants East Rural High in Milford.
The traditional holiday showing—in its seventh year—attracted great crowds for all three nights as family and friends came out to see their young dancers put their all into the show.
Practices and rehearsals for Nutcracker: Dreams began in October, and intensified as the performance dates neared.
The event saw a portion of each ticket sold donated to Caring & Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank and HERH’s Theatre Fund.
MAIN PHOTO: Kaia Knockwood as the Sugar Plum Fairy performs a dance as the Nutcracker Prince and Clara/Marie look on during RSI’s performance of Nutcracker: Dreams. (Healey photo)