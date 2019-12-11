PHOTOS: RSI performs Nutcracker: Dreams

MILFORD: RSI Danceworks put on another spectacular performance of Nutcracker: Dreams during the weekend of Dec. 6-8 at Hants East Rural High in Milford.

The traditional holiday showing—in its seventh year—attracted great crowds for all three nights as family and friends came out to see their young dancers put their all into the show.

PHOTOS: Pat Healey’s best photos from Nutcracker

Dancers perform in Nutcracker: Dreams. (Healey photo)

Practices and rehearsals for Nutcracker: Dreams began in October, and intensified as the performance dates neared.

The event saw a portion of each ticket sold donated to Caring & Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank and HERH’s Theatre Fund.

A scene from the start of Nutcracker: Dreams where Clara (Played by Emily Isenor) dances with the doll then her brother Fritz (played by Adrianna Cox) fights for it and breaks it. He is scolded by their parents. (Healey photo)

MAIN PHOTO: Kaia Knockwood as the Sugar Plum Fairy performs a dance as the Nutcracker Prince and Clara/Marie look on during RSI’s performance of Nutcracker: Dreams. (Healey photo)