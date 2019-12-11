PHOTOS: Santa comes to East Hants Christmas Parade

ELMSDALE: Santa Claus came to town during the East Hants Christmas Parade, held on Dec. 7 through Elmsdale and Enfield.

The parade, with many local businesses and community groups involved wound its way from the truck centre in Elmsdale along Hwy. 2 to the Enfield Legion.

PHOTOS: Click here to check out Pat Healey’s Photo Gallery

Santa waves to the crowd on the parade route. (Healey photo)

There was a great crowd out along the route to watch the floats.

The East Hants Jr C Pens were collecting the food donations for Caring & Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank during the parade.

There was lots to do at the Kids Xmas party. (Healey photo)

Following the parade, there was a kids Christmas party and then the annual tree lighting at St Bernard’s Park. (Healey photos)

MAIN PHOTO: A selfie with a parade participant just after the parade began in Elmsdale. (Healey photo)