ELMSDALE: The East Hants Curling Association made a contribution of 288 food items and $100 to the Caring and Sharing/Angel Food Bank Enfield on Dec. 7.

The food items were donated by the Thursday morning and evening curlers over a seven week period as each curler was asked to bring in one item a week.

Representing East Hants Curling Association is Caius Doyle and two staff members of the Food Bank.

(submitted photo)