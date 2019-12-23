UPDATE: missing person found.

UPDATE: Kaitlynn Ashley has been found.

ELMSDALE: East Hants District RCMP is asking for help from the public to locate 29-year-old Kaitlynn Margaret Ashley, who has been missing since December 20. Ashley was last seen on December 20 at a business in Elmsdale at approximately 9:45 a.m. She was in contact with friends via social media on the evening of December 20. Cell phone information obtained by police indicates she may have been in Lower Sackville around 7 p.m. on December 20. Kaitlynn Ashley is described as white, with long light brown/ blonde hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds. A description of her clothing is not available. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kaitlynn Ashley is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.