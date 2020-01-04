The Dome will rise again

LANTZ: It’s good news to begin 2020, the dome will once again fill the skies in Lantz.

In a press release, the board of directors of the East Hants Sportsplex and General Manager Scott Forward shared the good news.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of the East Hants Arena Association, we

would like to wish everyone a happy new year. While 2019 ended on a

disappointing note with the collapse of the dome, I’m happy to say that 2020

will see the dome back in operation,” said Forward.

“Since the dome’s collapse, the Board of Directors and Sportsplex staff have

been working diligently with Farley, the manufacturers of the dome, to assess

the current and future operation of the facility.”

Work will start early next week.

“Farley will be on site on Jan. 6, to begin work to re-inflate the

dome. Weather permitting, in seven to 10 days the dome will be re-inflated and

work to assess and repair the structure will begin,” he said.

To mitigate risk of deflation going forward, changes will be made.

“It is expected that modifications will be made to the dome itself so that the

structure is better able to withstand the weather patterns in our region. It is

anticipated that this work will take several months to complete, and an update

will be provided in the near future,” said Forward.

The board also expressed their gratitude and patience during the time the dome was deflated.

“To our clients and community, thank you for your patience as we work to

return to full operation as soon as possible.”

More updates will be provided as they become available.