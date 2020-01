LANTZ: The Bussey Auto Brokers Female Midget Lady Penguins captured the DQ tournament championship in the Moncton area on Jan. 5.

The team includes three East Hants players, two of who are pictured with the banner—Keyauna MacLeod and Kiara Keddy.

Cassidy Totten is the third player from the area on the squad, however she has been sidelined with an injury and could not compete at the DQ tournament.

(Submitted photos)