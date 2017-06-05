Big Red chairs help celebrate Canada 150

ENFIELD: As Canada prepares to celebrate 150 years, Sobeys is celebrating being there for 110 of those — in a big way.

The big red chair campaign launched last week at Sobeys across Atlantic Canada. The huge, bright Canadian-red chairs are a sign of Sobeys love of hosting their customers, and part of a #ChairShare project, where the company encourages shoppers to take a photo or video of themselves sitting in the chair, explaining why they love their local Sobeys, and sharing the photo on either Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the chance of winning free groceries for a year.

The Elmsdale Sobeys is no exception, and the big red chair can be found upon entry, but there is an extra special connection these chairs have to East Hants, as the members of the Corridor Community Options for Adults (CCOA) took on the task of helping to build many of the 92 chairs sent across the Atlantic provinces.

“We reached out to a local group here (Stellerton), Summer Street Industries, and they put us in touch with these woodworking groups, and they came together and built the co-operative, and joined together to build the chairs for us,” Shauna Selig, Communications Manager for Sobeys said.

The Ability Wood Products Cooperative consisted of five groups, CCOA, CACL Community Workshop in Antigonish, Penny Lane Enterprises in Milton, Healey Street Adult Services Centre Society in North Sydney, and New Boundaries in Windsor, giving adults with disabilities, and experience with wood working, a new opportunity to use their skills to create something different.

“We’ve gotten lots of great, really positive feedback from the groups, they really appreciated that they were able to partner with us on this project, it was something new for each of them to build and the participants in their programs really enjoyed building something new, something different, and being apart of something much bigger,” said Selig.

The #ChairShare campaign will run until Aug. 9.