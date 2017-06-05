Less than 55 per cent of us exercised our right to vote in the May 30 election.

For a short campaign, the issues were hot, education, health care, road conditions, stimulating the economy were front and center. Yet, voters were not.

I have to admit I was honestly shocked this time. Even though the campaign was the minimum 30 days, the apparent outreach seemed higher than ever. Social media was abuzz with political postings, from the glass ceiling voters group, to the anything-but-Liberals crusade, yet it’s clear many either did not feel engaged, or felt their options were limited.

What has caused the apathy that’s seen voter turnout go down over 40 per cent since the 50s? Maybe it’s because I’ve been in the news industry since I could vote, but I truly do not understand why people aren’t exercising their right.

We’ve all hit potholes. We’ve all had run ins with the health care system —either personally or with a loved one —and we all know the economy affects us all. Being apathetic isn’t going to work. We are going to be in no different position in 2021. And we wouldn’t be with any of the three parties, but ignoring what we’re all in trouble isn’t going to fix it either.

We all want a better future for our children, but sitting on our asses on the couch and ignoring the problems of the province around is isn’t going to solve anything. Strategic programs and ideas need to be put in place now, so it’s not a compounded mess for future generations.

And if that apathy is the direct reaction to displeasure with the government, I would encourage all of those who feel that way to stand up and ask for another alternative on the ballot. We should have the ability to vote for no one on the ballot, instead of the alternative to spoiling a ballot. That can be an articulate way to voice your opinion, to have it matter.

Apathy doesn’t change the world, no matter how grassroots it may seem.

Abby Cameron, editor

We’re asking you: Did you vote? Tell us why or why not in a letter to the editor emailed to editor@enfieldweeklypress.com.