Police arrest two men after crime spree

SHUBENACADIE: Just after 8 p.m. last evening, Enfield District RCMP responded to a theft of a 2016 Hyundai Elantra from Shubenacadie.

A short while later, just prior to 10 p.m., the same vehicle was involved in an incident on Portland St. in Dartmouth where the vehicle was driving erratically and an occupant of the vehicle waved a firearm at another motorist.

Following this, around 10:30 p.m. the same vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run on Albro Lake Rd. and again one of the occupants waved a firearm at another motorist.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. police responded to an armed robbery at a business on Windmill Rd. in Dartmouth where the same suspect vehicle and its occupants pointed a firearm at the employee and left without paying for the product.

Fifteen minutes later, the suspects robbed a gas station at gunpoint on Sackville Dr. in Lower Sackville where they pointed a firearm at the employee and left with an undetermined amount of cash.

Within 10 minutes, the suspects proceeded to rob another gas station at gun point on Cobequid Rd. in Lower Sackville. The suspect left with an undetermined amount of cash during this robbery.

Just after midnight, a gas station on Hwy 2 in Fall River was being robbed at gunpoint and the RCMP Police Dog Services were in the area looking for suspects. The officer and his dog pulled up to the gas station as one of the suspects was leaving with a firearm and cash in hand.

He was arrested and taken into custody without incident. The other suspect was also arrested at the scene as he was in the parking lot waiting in the vehicle.

A 25-year-old man from Shubenacadie and a 23-year-old man from Dartmouth are in custody and face multiple charges. They will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court later today.

The investigation is continuing and is being conducted by the General Investigative Section of the Criminal Investigation Division.

“The arrests of these two men is the result of some incredible police work from Halifax District RCMP and Halifax Regional Police members,” says Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, Halifax District Media Relations Officer. “Police worked efficiently and collaboratively to arrest these two.”