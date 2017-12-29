Teamwork by firefighters credited with saving house

SHUBENACADIE: Teamwork and quick response from firefighters are being credited with saving a family’s home from fire in Shubenacadie on the morning of Dec. 28.

Firefighters from Shubenacadie; Milford; Stewiacke; Enfield; Lantz; Station 40 Dutch Settlement; and Station 38 Middle Musquodoboit responded to the call shortly after 10 a.m. Firefighters remained on scene until about 2:40 p.m.

Fire Chief Kevin Jodrey, who was the Incident Commander, said a woman and her granddaughter were home at the time of the fire. Her husband was not home. All managed to get out with no injuries.

“They managed to get themselves out of the house before we arrived,” he said.

The house was saved, Jodrey said, due to the fast actions of the first arriving unit, and the captain on board Corrine Giles.

“They did a proper 360 and an arrival report was given, so proper tactics were taken for a quick suppression of the fire,” said Jodrey.

He said upon arrival there was smoking showing from the eaves of the bungalow, located on Mill Village Road, and smoke coming from the back of the home.

“Due to the quick response by us and our neighbouring departments, and having great team work with them, definitely was key in the quick suppression,” he said.

Jodrey said the cold temperatures did impact fighting the fire.

“The ice did cause some trouble a couple of times, especially when you’re working with water,” he said. “Being cold we kept our people out of the elements as much as possible.”

With the fire falling on a regular work day, it could have been a loss. But it fell during the Christmas holidays, so that helped in crews being able to save the house.

“The outcome could have been different had it not been through the holiday season,” said Jodrey.

Jodrey said improper disposal of ashes from a fire pit was the cause of the fire.