Family thankful for support following Christmas Day fire

ENFIELD: A family in Enfield left homeless after a Christmas Day fire is thankful for the outpouring of support from Good Samaritans in the community.

While Deborah and Giles Bennett and their family, which includes two dogs George and Gracie, have the basic necessities now, in the coming months it’s expected when the support of the full East Hants community will be needed as they try to rebuild their lives in the community they call home.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Christmas night fire crews were called to the house fire on Feather Lane, off Arrowhead Drive in Enfield.

Firefighters from Enfield were at a mutual aid call in Belnan. They were returning when the working house fire call came in, said Deputy Chief Todd Pepperdine.

Other departments that responded to the scene included Elmsdale; Lantz; Station 42 Wellington; Station 40 Dutch Settlement; and Nine Mile River.

“Upon arrival the home owners were there to inform me that all parties, including pets were out of the home,” said Pepperdine. “The fire was in the front kitchen and dining area.

“We were able to get water in on it through a window until crews could safely make entry.”

Jayme Newcombe is friends of the Bennett family. She is the one who has reached out to the community to let them know what is needed.

“On their behalf I want to thank everyone for they out pouring of generosity,” said Newcombe in a message to The Weekly Press. “At this time they have no immediate need for any items. I would like to put out a reminder that a house fire is a long, devastating process to recover from. In the coming months the rebuilding process will begin and at that time is most likely when they will need our help the most.

“Basically everything they own will need to be replaced. I’m almost positive insurance will not cover all the costs they will incur in that process.”

At the time of the fire the Bennett’s along with George the dog and their daughter and her fiance were at the home. Gracie is in Charlottetown at the Vet College after taking sick prior to Christmas. They all got out and were not injured.

Newcombe said at this time there is no place for them to store or possibly predict what items they will require.

“Please keep them in your thoughts and prayer at this time and remember this when the donation posts on Facebook start in the coming months,” she said. “For right now the family is focused on some much needed down time together. Thank you to everyone for being so willing to jump in during this unthinkable time for them.”

Pepperdine said the kitchen and dining room suffered serious fire damage, while the remainder of the home had water and/or smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said Pepperdine.