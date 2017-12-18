Middle Musquodoboit children among highest living in child poverty

MIDDLE MUSQUODOBOIT: Children living in the Middle Musquodoboit region highest amongst those in communities in Halifax living in child poverty, a report recently released by a Halifax think tank indicates.

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA)-produced report, released on Dec. 13, shows Halifax has the seventh highest rate of child poverty across 25 of Canada’s largest cities. That number is a slight improvement from 2014 when it was ranked as having the third highest child poverty rate.

Windsor, Ont. took the top spot in the 2017 CCPA analysis. According to the report, 13,690 children—or one in five—were living in poverty in Halifax in 2015.

The analysis shows that poverty levels in some of HRM may be as high as 40 per cent.

The CCPA’s analysis found that poverty in municipalities across the province show a “quite significant” range.

In Middle Musquodoboit, 18.2 per cent of children live in poverty, the report indicates. Other areas of HRM included show that Elmsdale is at 10.3 per cent; Enfield 9.5 per cent; and Milford 11.9 per cent.

Fall River has the lowest child poverty rate across Nova Scotia at just 3.9 per cent.