From the Firehouse – November calls

KENNETCOOK: East Hants and area fire departments in Kennetcook; Elmsdale; Stewiacke; Nine Mile River; and Enfield responded to 117 calls for service during the month of November.

Here is the breakdown for the calls from each department as provided to us:

Kennetcook fire responded to seven calls for November, led by four medical assists. They also had two mutual aid requests to a neighbouring department for structure fires and one mutual aid motor vehicle collision call.

In Stewiacke, firefighters heard the tones 21 times during the last month. That was led by 15 medical calls; three motor vehicle collisions; one mutual aid request to a neighbouring department for a brush fire; one brush fire, cancelled as it was a controlled burn; and one commercial oven fire.

The department has the following message: Santa will be making his traditional tour around town on Christmas Eve. Be sure to listen for the music as we assist him in getting around the area.

Enfield Fire responded to a total of 25 calls in the month of November. These calls consisted of 13 medical assistance; seven motor vehicle collisions; three mutual aid requests to assist other fire departments; and two false fire alarm calls.

Chief Terry MacAloney said as we get into the holiday season, he would like to remind everyone about fire safety. Do not over load electrical outlets, and be cautious on what is placed around heat sources. Have a safe and happy holidays.

For Nine Mile River Fire, they were called out 18 times, including led by 12 medical assists. They also had five mutual aid requests and one motor vehicle collision.

Elmsdale Fire had 19 calls in the month, with 10 of the calls as medical assists. They also had three motor vehicle collisions; two fire calls; two CO alarms; and two alarm calls.

For Uniacke and District Fire, the month saw 12 of their 17 calls being medical assists. They also were toned out for two mutual aid requests to a neighbour ing department; had one structure fire; and two motor vehicle collision calls.