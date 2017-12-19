Stewiacke Fire hosting Operation Red Light

STEWIACKE: If you’re out having a jolly good time this weekend and live in the Stewiacke Fire District, Operation Red Light will be at your service to make sure you get home safely.

Operation Red Light has been operated the past few years by members of the Stewiacke Volunteer Fire Department. It will be open this Friday Dec. 22 and Sat Dec. 23 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. It will also operate on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. and on Levee Day Jan. 1 from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m.

All rides are by donation with all proceeds from this years Operation Red Light being donated to the Dillman family, who just lost their home in a house fire.

The program is run to help eliminate drinking and driving, and therefore the members are encouraging local residents to use the service if you have had a drink on any of these nights.

They will also be collecting donations during the Santa visit around all of the Town of Stewiacke on Xmas Eve.

Stewiacke Fire would love to receive your donations in support of this local family but equally as important they love getting out in the community and meeting you and ensuring you get home safely.

Please call 902-639-2301 during any of the open times above and someone will answer your call.