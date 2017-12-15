Christmas giving alive in East Hants

The generosity of people across East Hants was alive and well on Saturday night Dec. 9 in Enfield as they came out to show their support for a local volunteer firefighter and his family.

Chris Myers has had cancer return, forcing him to retire as a career firefighter with Enfield Volunteer Fire Department after 30 some years.

As with anything, it’s sad and puts an unfortunate strain on being able to pay the bills, especially at this time of the year.

So fellow firefighter Luke Guthro and many other volunteers, from the community and the Enfield department organized a fundraising auction and dance. From the sounds of it, it was a very successful auction. The exact total wasn’t expected to be known until after press deadline.

While I never got there until late—I was at our Advocate Christmas party in New Glasgow, and left it to get back to Chris’—from what I was told there was a great turnout, and that will help the Myers family deal with what the future holds.

For the Myers family, Christmas will be extra special thanks to the many Santa Clauses and Elves who stepped up and supported them at this time.

Merry Christmas to all, and all a good night!

– Pat Healey