Halifax District RCMP is investigating a theft from the Oakfield Golf and Country Club in Oakfield.
At approximately 8:30 p.m. on August 31, a suspect entered the closed pro-shop where he stole cash and over $3000 in golf clubs. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately five-foot-eight, stocky build and balding. He was wearing a brown t-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text TIP202 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) or submit tips by Secure Web Tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca. Calls to Crime Stoppers are not taped or traced and if police make an arrest and lay charges based on a tip, callers qualify for a cash award.