Halifax District RCMP is investigating a theft from the Oakfield Golf and Country Club in Oakfield.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on August 31, a suspect entered the closed pro-shop where he stole cash and over $3000 in golf clubs. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately five-foot-eight, stocky build and balding. He was wearing a brown t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text TIP202 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) or submit tips by Secure Web Tips at

www.crimestoppers.ns.ca

. Calls to Crime Stoppers are not taped or traced and if police make an arrest and lay charges based on a tip, callers qualify for a cash award.