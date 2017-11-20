Rough season for Lady Pens

LANTZ: It has been a rough year-to-date for the Pro Cresting Penguins in Nova Scotia Female Midget Hockey League play (NSFMHL).

The NSFMHL is having interlocking schedules with neighbours in New Brunswick, while all the teams will do battle for their respective provincial title.

As of Nov. 13, the Pens sit second last in the seven-team league with a 2-1-10-0-0 (W-FW-L-T-FL) record. They have scored 29 goals, led by Amanda Roache with eight, while surrendering 55 goals against. Roache also has six helpers for 14 points, double her closest teammate.

Defending champion Northern Selects leads the league at 9-1-0-0-0. The Cape Breton MacIntyre Chev Panthers sit fourth in the league at 7-0-3-0-0, led by goalie Julia Carroll.

Metro Boston Pizza sits in fifth place.

Moncton Rockets and Northern Lightning, both teams from N.B. are second and third, while Fundy Nationals, the third N.B. team in the league, is last at 0-0-10-0-2.

East Hants was scheduled to play a road series with the Panthers on Nov. 18-19 in Cape Breton.