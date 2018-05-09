BROWN, Thomas “Tom” A.C. – Age 60 of Waverley, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2018 in the VG Site, QEII, Halifax. Born in Halifax, he was a son of Barbara (Poole) Brown and the late Douglas Brown. Tom retired from DND, CFB Halifax Base Supply after a 35-year career. He was a loyal Montreal Canadiens fan. He was very competitive in sports, and loved to play volleyball, hockey, golf and basketball. Tom enjoyed being a snowbird and spent the last four winters in Florida. He will be greatly missed by his beloved dachshund, Odie. Besides his mother, he will be sadly missed by his wife, Doreen Streatch; sisters, Janet (Wayne) O’Toole, Peggy (Tony) Poirier and Cathy Brown; brother, Jamie (Christine Wood); five nephews; three nieces and several great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father and his brother, Jim. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal funeral service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or to 7A Palliative Care Unit, VG Site through the QEII Health Foundation. Tom’s family would like to thank the VON, especially Angela and Jill; Barbara Stewart, RN, Palliative Care and the many friends and family who have been supportive and caring during Tom’s brief illness. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Tom may be shared with the family at www.ettingerfuneralhome.com