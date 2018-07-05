Five Indian Brook residents face drug trafficking offences

INDIAN BROOK: Four men and one woman have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking offences following an eight month investigation from police agencies.

The investigation began in November of 2017 when a Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) team consisting of members from Pictou County RCMP, Hants County RCMP, Colchester County RCMP and Truro Police Services started investigating drug trafficking in Indian Brook.

Yesterday, the SCEU team members, with assistance from Indian Brook, Colchester, and Enfield RCMP detachments arrested several persons and conducted a search related to the investigation in the community of Indian Brook. A quantity of cocaine, marihuana and hydromorphone were seized as a result.

“Prescription pills and drugs continue to be an issue in the community and that is why we began this investigation,” says Joe Young, Acting Sergeant at the Indian Brook RCMP Detachment. “The impact of these arrests will most definitely be felt in the community of Indian Brook as we have arrested people who are supplying these types of drugs.”

The following people were arrested and charged:

William Stephen, 27, of Indian Brook has been charged with:

Trafficking of a Controlled Substance (hydromorphone) x 3

Trafficking of a Controlled Substance (marihuana) x 2

Breach of Undertaking x 5

Michael Lee Thiebaux, 55, of Indian Brook has been charged with:

Trafficking of a Controlled Substance (hydromorphone) x 2

Lois Brooks, 57, of Indian Brook has been charged with:

Trafficking of a Controlled Substance (hydromorphone) x 3

Possession (hydromorphone) x 1

Stephen Henry Peter-Paul, 31, of Indian Brook has been charged with:

Trafficking of a Controlled Substance (cocaine) x 3

Easton Marshal Paul, 22, of Indian Brook has been charged with:

Trafficking of a Controlled Substance (cocaine) x 2

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (cocaine) x 1

Obstruction x 1

All individuals are scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on July 5.

Multiple SCEU assisted with the investigation, including: RCMP SCEU members in Pictou County, Colchester County, Hants County and SCEU members with Truro Police Services, Amherst Police Services and Westville Police Services.

The investigation is ongoing.