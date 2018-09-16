Mount Uniacke man charged with marijuana production

MOUNT UNIACKE: A 61-year-old man from Mount Uniacke has been charged with production of marijuana following a search of his residence on Sept. 15.

East Hants District RCMP seized a number of marijuana plants during the search of the home, located on North Uniacke Lake Rd. in Mount Uniacke.

“As a result, several marijuana plants at all different stages of production were located and seized,” said Rawdon RCMP Const. Adam White.

The man was charged with production of substance under the controlled drug and substances act. He is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on October 29.

‎Const. White said the investigation is continuing.