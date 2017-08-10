BELNAN: Makayla Lynn is receiving some high praise from a world-renowned music magazine.

The recent issue of Rolling Stone Magazine has a top 10 list of country artists who you need to know. The Belnan singer, who just released her newest CD “On a Dare and a Prayer” is on that list.

“I’m still in shock every time I look down at the screen and see my picture with the name “Rolling Stone” above it,” Makayla Lynn told The Weekly Press in an Aug. 8 interview. “Having a quote by Rolling Stone next to my name is something that I’ve only dreamed of seeing in my life

In the article, Rolling Stone says of Makayla Lynn, who recently kicked off Tide Fest, “Lynn isn’t old school, but she’s not new wave either – leave it to a teenager to find a sweet spot in the middle.”

That part of the article has left the 16-year-old speechless.

“For it to be a quote like that, is just amazing,” she said.

Rolling Stone said the singer sounds like “relaxed pop-country that’s heavier on the twang than the synths; think Colbie Caillat singing Sara Evans.”

The magazine compared the singer to many musicians that are her idols and all-time favourite singers. Those included: Faith Hill; Trisha Yearwood; and Shania Twain.

“I know that this kind of opportunity definitely does not come around often so I am eternally grateful,” said Makayla Lynn.