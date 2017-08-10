ENFIELD: Cameron Lefrense has qualified to be on Team Canada for the 2018 World Youth Lawn Bowling Championship in Australia.

The Enfield man punched his ticket to the event, to be held in Queensland, by capturing the Under-25 championship during play on Aug. 7 at the Dartmouth Lawn Bowls Club.

Lefrense held off a rally from Lucas Caldwell of Ontario to get the win. Caldwell trailed 19-13 before making a push to catch opponent but could only get as close as 19-18. Lefrense scored three points to notch the win 22-18.

It was a great week for Lefrense who went 5-1 in round-robin play—and 7-2 overall.

Lefrense, who bowls out of the Wanderer Lawn Bowling Club, defeated Brandon Watson of Saskatchewan 21-12 in the semifinal to get to the championship.