OYSTER BED BRIDGE, P.E.I.: The Red Rocket dominated on home turf, ensuring the Lucas Oil 150 trophy wasn’t leaving the Island, but had to hold off both Shawn Turple and Dylan Blenkhorn who were chomping at the bit to get that checkered flag.

Greg Proude took the pole position in his no. 29 Atlantic DODGE Dealers machine, leading 122 of the 150 laps of the Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour race at Oyster Bed Speedway on Aug. 5 to bring home the checkered flag. It’s the Maritime tour’s only visit to the Red Mud Island.

Enfield’s Shawn Turple didn’t let Proude get off easy as he was on his rear for the final 10 laps, pressuring him to make a mistake. However, Proude was on a mission and never wavered.

“It was a good run for us over here,” he said. “I can’t thank my team enough.”

He said the team had to work to get the finish.

“We knew we had some work to do after the heat race,” said Turple. “We freed the car up and kept our track position and battled hard, led some laps. I had a really fun race.”

The driver of the 0 Dexter Construction/Municipal Group hot rod did touch Proude out of turn two with about 15 to go, and had to let off and regroup.

Proude told one of his crew members after the race he thought he might have been a goner, but was able to keep the car straight, and went on to the win his first in over a year.

“We’re pretty happy to keep the trophy here,” said Proude. “I haven’t had a good car at the home track in six years.

“We got it figured out this year.

Blenkhorn, in the no. 67 Quinn Flooring machine, was third besting the 53 of Cole Butcher for third at the line. Craig Slaunwhite came home fifth.

“The car was good, but we made an adjustment before the feature and it made the car travel a bit more,” he said. “It made her tight the whole race.”

Steve Lively of Shubenacadie brought home the no. 30 Casey Racing with a top 10 finish, while Kennetcook’s Harry Ross White in the no. 49 machine was 11th a lap down.

In the Maritime League of Legends feature, Braden Langille and Craig MacDonald were the two front-runners until each got to playing some games and both were sent to the rear with five to go.

Shelby Baker of Fall River took advantage of that to go on to the victory, holding off Justin MacNeil and rookie Shane Lively for the win.

The Atlantic CAT 250 was scheduled to run at Scotia Speedworld on Aug. 12.

Drivers will now take a week off before returning to the race track on Aug. 26 for race 10 of 12 as the Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour heads to Petty Raceway, outside Moncton, for the Cummins 200. Green flag is 6 p.m.