Halifax District RCMP is seeking public assistance locating a missing South Rawdon man.

Martin McLearn , 89-years-old, was last seen at home around noon, Sunday. He is described as a 5-foot-6 white male weighing approximately 150 to 160 pounds with white hair and blue eyes wearing glasses, rubber boots, dark workpants and possibly a tan overcoat and cap. McLearn is hard of hearing, may walk with a slight limp and was not operating a vehicle.

Police are concerned about McLearn and ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Rawdon RCMP at 902-632-2424. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text TIP202 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) or submit tips by Secure Web Tips at

www.crimestoppers.ns.ca