Halifax District RCMP is seeking public assistance locating a missing South Rawdon man.
Martin McLearn, 89-years-old, was last seen at home around noon, Sunday. He is described as a 5-foot-6 white male weighing approximately 150 to 160 pounds with white hair and blue eyes wearing glasses, rubber boots, dark workpants and possibly a tan overcoat and cap. McLearn is hard of hearing, may walk with a slight limp and was not operating a vehicle.
Police are concerned about McLearn and ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Rawdon RCMP at 902-632-2424. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text TIP202 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) or submit tips by Secure Web Tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca. Calls to Crime Stoppers are not taped or traced and if police make an arrest and lay charges based on a tip, callers qualify for a cash award.