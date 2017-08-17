HARDWOOD LANDS: An impaired driver faces multiple charges after refusing to stop for police.

Just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, East Hants District RCMP and Indian Brook RCMP responded to a call regarding a possible impaired driver in Hardwood Lands. When police arrived, the driver of a Ford F-150 truck hit two police vehicles and fled from police. This caused considerable damage to the police cars. Police officers in two different vehicles initiated a short pursuit onto Hwy 14. The suspect vehicle got caught on a dirt embankment and police arrested two male suspects.

The driver, 52-year-old Steven Wade Nowe of Indian Brook, has been charged with:

· Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle

· Operating a Motor Vehicle over the Legal Limit

· Assaulting a Peace Officer with a Weapon

· Use of a Vehicle in the Commission of an Offence

· Operating a Motor Vehicle while being Pursued by Police

· Two counts of Mischief over $5,000

· Driving while Prohibited

Nowe was held in custody and appeared in Truro Provincial Court on Wednesday. He was remanded in to custody and is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. The passenger, a 22-year-old man from Indian Brook, is facing a charge of Assault with a Weapon.