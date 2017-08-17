Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 (Halifax, NS) – The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that Oakfield Beach in Grand Lake is closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels.

Employees regularly test the water quality at municipal beaches and recent test results indicate that bacteria levels at Oakfield Beach currently exceed Health Canada swimming guidelines.

High bacteria levels can be caused by a number of factors, including weather conditions and waterfowl. Staff will continue testing the water until bacteria levels return to normal. The municipality will advise residents when the beach reopens.

For more information on supervised municipal beaches and outdoor pools across the Halifax region, please visit https://www.halifax.ca/recreation/programs-activities/swimming/supervised-beaches-outdoor-pools-splash-pads.