Enfield man dies in motorcycle crash

ENFIELD: An Enfield man has died following the collision of three motorcycles near Windsor at supper time on Sept. 3.

Nova Scotia RCMP says that at 5 p.m., a lone motorcycle driven by the Enfield man travelling east collided head-on with a motorcycle travelling west. The westbound motorcycle was also being driven by a lone occupant, while the third motorcycle was behind it and had two people on-board.

The driver of the first westbound bike was transported to hospital by EHS LifeFlight with life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the second westbound motorcycle required transport by ambulance to hospital. The passenger sustained minor injuries as well.

An RCMP Traffic Analyst was called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

The road the collision occurred on, Wentworth Road, was closed for seven hours.

Police say the cause of the collision remains under investigation.