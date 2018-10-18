ACCEL Hawks blank ACA Rangers

LANTZ: Despite their hard work, the ACCEL Physio Hawks offence and goaltending from Sebastian Lever was too much for the All Credit Auto (ACA) Rangers in Nova Scotia Major Bantam Hockey League play on Oct. 14.

The game was played on Ice Pad B at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Liam Welsh; Garrett MacLean; and Joseph Henneberry scored for ACCEL.

Assists went to Josh O’Connor who had a pair of helpers; with single assists credited to Isaac Arnold; Parker Asbridge; and Jack Plandowski.

For the Rangers, Russ Decoste was between the pipes, making 17 of 20 saves in the loss.