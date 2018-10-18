ACCEL Hawks blank ACA Rangers

Online First Sports
Patrick Healey

LANTZ: Despite their hard work, the ACCEL Physio Hawks offence and goaltending from Sebastian Lever was too much for the All Credit Auto (ACA) Rangers in Nova Scotia Major Bantam Hockey League play on Oct. 14.

The game was played on Ice Pad B at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Liam Welsh; Garrett MacLean; and Joseph Henneberry scored for ACCEL.

Ethan Vallis of the ACA Rangers carries the puck away from an ACCEL Hawks defender during game action on Oct. 14. (Healey photo)

Assists went to Josh O’Connor who had a pair of helpers; with single assists credited to Isaac Arnold; Parker Asbridge; and Jack Plandowski.

For the Rangers, Russ Decoste was between the pipes, making 17 of 20 saves in the loss.

Russ Decoste makes a save between the ACA Rangers goal net during a home game in Lantz on Oct. 14 against the ACCEL Hawks. (Healey photo)

 

MAIN PHOTO: The ACCEL Hawks move the puck away from a pair of ACA Rangers during an Oct. 14 game. (Healey photo)

Related Posts

Local cadets receive scholarships

admin

Off Leash East Hants working hard towards park

Abby Cameron

HERH raises $7,200 for Shave for the Brave

Patrick Healey