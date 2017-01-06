SHUBENACADIE EAST: Firefighters rescued a woman from a house fire that could have been worse if not for the homeowner, who was getting praise for keeping the fire to one area of the home.

Shubenacadie Fire Chief Kevin Jodrey said the priority focus for the first arriving firefighters at the 11:20 a.m. call to the 400 block of St. Andrews River Road was the woman, who was reportedly trapped inside the house. Once they rescued her and got her out to the awaiting EHS paramedics, they turned their focus to fighting the fire and extinguishing it.

“The victim was trapped in an upstairs window to the opposite end of the building where the fire was,” Jodrey said in an interview with The Weekly Press on the night of Jan. 5. “We immediately made that a priority. I got my crew and we got to the second floor balcony via a ladder, went in and talked with the woman. The atmosphere was light smoke in the room.

“We got her out of the building, onto the balcony, and down the ladder to the paramedics.”

He said the woman was taken to hospital by EHS and treated there for mild smoke inhalation; she was later released in the afternoon after getting the all clear.

“It was absolutely a good rescue,” he said.

With mutual aid from Lantz, Elmsdale, Enfield, Milford, along with mutual aid from Station 40 (Dutch Settlement); Tanker 35 (Cooks Brook); Station 38 (Middle Musquodoboit, and Stewiacke Fire, there was approximately 30 firefighters on scene. Brookfield Fire was requested to standby at Stewiacke fire’s hall.

“When we arrived on scene there was (laminar) smoke showing from the back and to the right of the structure facing it,” said Jodrey. “There was some smoke pushing as well from the peak.”

He explained the fire was stubborn to get contained because of the structure—the house was an old A-frame house originally and then built onto with the storey-and-a-half style that was built onto it.

“The fire got into the wall and got into the interior, the insulation was Styrofoam and it started to crawl up the wall and make its way to the peak,” said Jodrey. “Surprisingly, we held it quite easily. A lot of times with those A frames, once it gets into the walls especially with Styrofoam insulation, it’s a wonder it didn’t take right off on us.”

Jodrey said he attributed the quick action to attack and put out the fire to the training firefighters have been doing for countless years, including the integrated attack option which is what they used in this case.

The entire house sustained smoke damage, Jodrey said.

“There was only fire and water damage in the original A frame part of the building,” he said. “Most of that was contained to the back washroom and the bedroom above it and the right wall facing it.”

Jodrey credited the quick-thinking homeowner, who remained on scene watching on, with keeping the fire from expanding to the rest of the building.

“He closed some key doors in the house that kept the fire in its point of origin and to the room above it,” he said. “Had he not done those things we could have had quite a bit of a different outcome.

“It is also my belief had we not got there as soon as we did, which is a fairly good response time for a daytime call, it could have been a lot worse.”

Jodrey said fire officials at the scene believe the fire originated at or near the power panel.