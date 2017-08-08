LANTZ: Two East Hants teams did battle in some fast pitch action at Peter Smith Memorial Ballfield in Lantz on July 27.

Here are a couple photos from that game:

East Hants Blue pitcher Will Singer winds up for the pitch during a league game at the Peter Smith Memorial ball field in Lantz against East Hants Black. Singer and his team won the contest 6-4. (Healey photo)

RIGHT:

An East Hants Black player watches the ball go over the plate for a strike call. East Hants Blue, despite a rough start, won the game 6-4.

(Healey photo)