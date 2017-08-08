Kennedy Chisholm gets ready at second base during a game between the two East Hants teams in Lantz. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: Two East Hants teams did battle in some fast pitch action at Peter Smith Memorial Ballfield in Lantz on July 27.

Here are a couple photos from that game:

East Hants Blue pitcher Will Singer winds up for the pitch during a league game at the Peter Smith Memorial ball field in Lantz against East Hants Black. Singer and his team won the contest 6-4. (Healey photo)

RIGHT:

An East Hants Black player watches the ball go over the plate for a strike call. East Hants Blue, despite a rough start, won the game 6-4.

(Healey photo)

Patrick Healey
Patrick Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

